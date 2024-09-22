Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Up 2.4% Over Last Week

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for $3.87 or 0.00006091 BTC on popular exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $141.47 million and approximately $12,091.01 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00008840 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001100 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63,678.98 or 1.00176920 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00013628 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00007737 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00006874 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.86680353 USD and is up 0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $7,728.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.