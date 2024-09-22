WHY 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4.56 Million (WHY)

WHY (WHY) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Over the last seven days, WHY has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One WHY token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WHY has a market cap of $103.18 million and approximately $4.56 million worth of WHY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000066 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.17 or 0.00262990 BTC.

WHY Profile

WHY’s genesis date was April 4th, 2024. WHY’s total supply is 420,000,000,000,000 tokens. WHY’s official Twitter account is @whyanelephant. WHY’s official website is www.madphant.com.

Buying and Selling WHY

According to CryptoCompare, “WHY (WHY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WHY has a current supply of 420,000,000,000,000. The last known price of WHY is 0.00000026 USD and is down -2.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $4,687,316.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.madphant.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WHY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

