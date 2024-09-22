JUNO (JUNO) Price Reaches $0.11 on Top Exchanges

JUNO (JUNO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. In the last week, JUNO has traded up 11.6% against the dollar. One JUNO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JUNO has a market capitalization of $8.45 million and approximately $15,804.29 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About JUNO

JUNO’s genesis date was September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 110,520,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,509,430 coins. The official message board for JUNO is medium.com/@junonetwork. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. The official website for JUNO is www.junonetwork.io.

JUNO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.”

