Shentu Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $13.99 Million (CTK)

Shentu (CTK) traded down 12.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Shentu has a total market capitalization of $79.43 million and $13.99 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shentu coin can currently be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00000904 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Shentu has traded up 10.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Shentu

Shentu’s launch date was October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 138,241,565 coins. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shentu is www.shentu.technology. The official message board for Shentu is medium.com/shentu-foundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shentu (CTK) is a native utility token within the Shentu ecosystem, designed primarily as an intrinsic value bearer. The Shentu platform is a blockchain platform that fosters decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contract development. CTK serves multiple purposes within the ecosystem, including transaction fees, governance, and staking. By staking CTK, users can potentially earn rewards while simultaneously bolstering the network’s security.”

