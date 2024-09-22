Ankr (ANKR) Market Cap Hits $285.92 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Ankr has a market cap of $285.92 million and approximately $7.93 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ankr token can now be purchased for $0.0286 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ankr has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00008840 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001100 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,678.98 or 1.00176920 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00013628 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00007737 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00006874 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00057071 BTC.

ANKR is a token. It launched on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02907035 USD and is up 3.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 329 active market(s) with $9,920,730.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

