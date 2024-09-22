Lido Staked ETH Market Capitalization Achieves $24.78 Billion (stETH)

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Lido Staked ETH has a market cap of $24.78 billion and approximately $24.29 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lido Staked ETH has traded up 8.3% against the dollar. One Lido Staked ETH token can now be bought for about $2,542.49 or 0.04048707 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lido Staked ETH Token Profile

Lido Staked ETH was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 9,746,193 tokens. The official message board for Lido Staked ETH is blog.lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The official website for Lido Staked ETH is lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 9,747,530.12150735. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 2,598.11590007 USD and is up 2.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $20,058,036.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido Staked ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lido Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

