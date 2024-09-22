Acala Token 1-Day Volume Reaches $4.29 Million (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. During the last week, Acala Token has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. One Acala Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0623 or 0.00000099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Acala Token has a total market cap of $67.25 million and $4.29 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00008836 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001102 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00013672 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,723.23 or 0.99881461 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00007676 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00006958 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Acala Token

Acala Token (ACA) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,124,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 1,079,999,995 coins. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,124,999,995 with 1,079,999,995 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.06367323 USD and is up 0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $3,887,209.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acala Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acala Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

