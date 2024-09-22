Cronos (CRO) Achieves Market Cap of $2.24 Billion

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Cronos has a total market cap of $2.24 billion and approximately $20.64 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cronos has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cronos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0841 or 0.00000134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00042511 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007093 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00012848 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00007189 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004436 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

