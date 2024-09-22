Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Quest Investment Management LLC

Quest Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 29,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,957 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 14,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,004,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Rollins Financial boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 187,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,822,000 after acquiring an additional 19,785 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $482.44 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $342.35 and a 12 month high of $503.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $468.07 and its 200-day moving average is $458.49.

Invesco QQQ Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.