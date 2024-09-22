Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Reduces Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth $29,000. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth $30,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 800.0% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of QQQ opened at $482.44 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $342.35 and a 1-year high of $503.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $468.07 and a 200 day moving average of $458.49.

Invesco QQQ Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

