Solayer SOL Price Tops $147.16 on Top Exchanges (SSOL)

Solayer SOL (SSOL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One Solayer SOL token can now be purchased for about $147.16 or 0.00233019 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Solayer SOL has traded up 9.2% against the dollar. Solayer SOL has a total market capitalization of $98.46 million and $865,265.80 worth of Solayer SOL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solayer SOL Token Profile

Solayer SOL’s total supply is 915,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 669,065 tokens. Solayer SOL’s official Twitter account is @solayer_labs. The official website for Solayer SOL is solayer.org.

Buying and Selling Solayer SOL

According to CryptoCompare, “Solayer SOL (sSOL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Solayer SOL has a current supply of 913,968.2183941. The last known price of Solayer SOL is 151.55211956 USD and is up 2.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $921,682.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://solayer.org/.”

