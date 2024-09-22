Aion Price Hits $0.0018 on Exchanges (AION)

Aion (AION) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One Aion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Aion has traded up 11.9% against the dollar. Aion has a market capitalization of $942,191.17 and approximately $93.49 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.22 or 0.00073190 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00019351 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00007073 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000103 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 87.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000016 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25,263.09 or 0.40001568 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 526,304,878 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official website is theoan.com.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

