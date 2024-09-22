Lista DAO Trading Up 16.7% Over Last 7 Days (LISTA)

Lista DAO (LISTA) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. During the last seven days, Lista DAO has traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Lista DAO token can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000612 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lista DAO has a total market capitalization of $70.85 million and $17.42 million worth of Lista DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000065 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $166.12 or 0.00263035 BTC.

About Lista DAO

Lista DAO was first traded on August 18th, 2022. Lista DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,260,107 tokens. The official message board for Lista DAO is medium.com/@listadao. Lista DAO’s official Twitter account is @lista_dao. The Reddit community for Lista DAO is https://reddit.com/r/listadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lista DAO’s official website is lista.org.

Lista DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lista DAO (LISTA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Lista DAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 183,273,435.5338993 in circulation. The last known price of Lista DAO is 0.40188118 USD and is up 12.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $39,111,834.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lista.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lista DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lista DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lista DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

