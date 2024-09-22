Vow (VOW) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $41.85 Million

Vow (VOW) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One Vow token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Vow has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. Vow has a total market capitalization of $41.85 million and approximately $356,558.52 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vow Profile

Vow’s genesis date was March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 825,743,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 385,613,399 tokens. Vow’s official website is vow.foundation. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vow

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow itself is a tool; a tool through which communities can contribute to the creation of a parallel currency supply. Businesses and individuals which form any community can work together, cooperatively eliminating the risks inherent in centralized currency systems.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

