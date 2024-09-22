Coinbase Wrapped BTC (CBBTC) Price Reaches $63,171.45 on Top Exchanges

Coinbase Wrapped BTC (CBBTC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Coinbase Wrapped BTC has a market capitalization of $169.58 million and $15.26 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coinbase Wrapped BTC token can currently be purchased for $63,171.45 or 1.00025641 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Coinbase Wrapped BTC has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000065 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $166.12 or 0.00263035 BTC.

About Coinbase Wrapped BTC

Coinbase Wrapped BTC was first traded on September 11th, 2024. Coinbase Wrapped BTC’s total supply is 2,685 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped BTC’s official Twitter account is @coinbase. The official website for Coinbase Wrapped BTC is coinbase.com/campaigns/cbbtc.

Buying and Selling Coinbase Wrapped BTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped BTC (CBBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Coinbase Wrapped BTC has a current supply of 2,684.50987884. The last known price of Coinbase Wrapped BTC is 63,146.46427092 USD and is up 0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $11,084,428.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coinbase.com/campaigns/cbbtc.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinbase Wrapped BTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coinbase Wrapped BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

