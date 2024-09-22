HI Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.38 Million (HI)

HI (HI) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One HI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. HI has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and $202,458.20 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HI has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HI Profile

HI (HI) is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 40,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 40,000,000,000 with 24,374,900,659.868 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00050409 USD and is up 7.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $331,405.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

