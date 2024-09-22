Drift Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $153.82 Million (DRIFT)

Drift (DRIFT) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. During the last seven days, Drift has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. One Drift token can currently be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Drift has a market cap of $153.82 million and approximately $14.91 million worth of Drift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000065 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.12 or 0.00263035 BTC.

About Drift

Drift’s genesis date was November 4th, 2022. Drift’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 226,752,496 tokens. Drift’s official website is www.drift.trade. Drift’s official Twitter account is @driftprotocol.

Drift Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Drift (DRIFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Drift has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 226,752,496.710182 in circulation. The last known price of Drift is 0.70971158 USD and is up 6.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 116 active market(s) with $15,383,461.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.drift.trade/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Drift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Drift using one of the exchanges listed above.

