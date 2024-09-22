Radio Caca Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded up 13.6% against the dollar. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $61.27 million and approximately $5.80 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Radio Caca

RACA is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 429,611,671,770 tokens and its circulating supply is 373,653,438,436 tokens. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

