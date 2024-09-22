Metahero (HERO) Price Reaches $0.0022 on Major Exchanges

Metahero (HERO) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One Metahero token can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Metahero has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Metahero has a market cap of $20.19 million and $605,207.75 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002075 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004331 BTC.

Metahero Profile

Metahero is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

