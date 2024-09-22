Dymension Trading 20% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DYM)

Dymension (DYM) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One Dymension coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.71 or 0.00002714 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dymension has traded 20% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dymension has a total market cap of $349.51 million and approximately $12.95 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Dymension Coin Profile

Dymension’s total supply is 1,033,630,887 coins and its circulating supply is 203,912,811 coins. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension. Dymension’s official website is dymension.xyz.

Dymension Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency . Dymension has a current supply of 1,033,595,299 with 203,824,701 in circulation. The last known price of Dymension is 1.75030176 USD and is down -0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 116 active market(s) with $14,214,975.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/.”

