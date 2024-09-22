BitTorrent-New 24-Hour Volume Reaches $16.53 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. In the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $879.52 million and approximately $16.53 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000240 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000732 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001199 BTC.

About BitTorrent-New

BitTorrent-New (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent [New] (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent [New] has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent [New] is 0.00000093 USD and is up 2.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 172 active market(s) with $14,908,085.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

