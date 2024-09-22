Governance OHM Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $196.16 Million (GOHM)

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. In the last seven days, Governance OHM has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. One Governance OHM token can currently be bought for about $4,201.95 or 0.06647474 BTC on popular exchanges. Governance OHM has a total market capitalization of $196.16 million and approximately $50,316.89 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last day.
About Governance OHM
Governance OHM was first traded on November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,076 tokens. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Governance OHM’s official message board is olympusdao.medium.com. The official website for Governance OHM is www.olympusdao.finance. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao.
Governance OHM Token Trading
