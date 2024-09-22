ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 18,480 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 242,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,480 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $92,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital Corp raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.7% in the first quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.8% during the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.99, for a total transaction of $3,028,794.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,157,254.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.21, for a total value of $5,703,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 824,234 shares in the company, valued at $313,382,009.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.99, for a total transaction of $3,028,794.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,157,254.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,577 shares of company stock valued at $16,330,609. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $299.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 565.75, a PEG ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.59 and a 52 week high of $398.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.40.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.03.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

