318,750 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Bought by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 318,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,416,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 6.8% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brio Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 109,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 274.0% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 10,037 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Certus Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,851,000 after buying an additional 5,401 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $523.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $506.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $491.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $375.95 and a one year high of $526.60.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

