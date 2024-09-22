Apollo Currency (APL) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.37 Million

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. During the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $2.37 million and $7.34 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00043044 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00007178 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00013036 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007286 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004496 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

