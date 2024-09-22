MVL Price Hits $0.0038 (MVL)

MVL (MVL) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One MVL token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. MVL has a total market cap of $92.18 million and $5.19 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MVL has traded 10% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MVL Profile

MVL was first traded on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 27,802,958,863 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,052,958,863 tokens. MVL’s official message board is medium.com/mvl-ecosystem. MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io. The Reddit community for MVL is https://reddit.com/r/mvl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain.

Buying and Selling MVL

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in.”

