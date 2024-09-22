Flow (FLOW) Price Reaches $0.58

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One Flow coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00000911 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Flow has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. Flow has a total market capitalization of $883.57 million and approximately $19.10 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
Flow Coin Profile
Flow was first traded on January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,533,206,949 coins. Flow’s official message board is medium.com/dapperlabs. The official website for Flow is flow.com. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Flow Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
