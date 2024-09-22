Polymath Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $5,174.51 (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One Polymath token can currently be bought for $0.0686 or 0.00000108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Polymath has traded down 12.2% against the dollar. Polymath has a total market cap of $63.44 million and $5,174.51 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000168 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00009079 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.98 or 0.00107464 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Polymath Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.05803793 USD and is down -8.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $7,861.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars.

