Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Kowal Investment Group LLC

Kowal Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,072 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 35.9% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,967,479.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,967,479.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Tesla from $227.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.60.

Tesla Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $238.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $759.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $271.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

