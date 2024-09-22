Profund Advisors LLC Buys 48 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,432 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for approximately 1.1% of Profund Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $29,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,587,911 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $22,220,936,000 after acquiring an additional 149,341 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Netflix by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,744,636 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,718,265,000 after purchasing an additional 78,320 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 17.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,875,655,000 after purchasing an additional 929,193 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.3% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,762,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,213,825,000 after purchasing an additional 106,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,115,613 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,003,810,000 after purchasing an additional 72,807 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $701.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $302.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.65, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.73 and a fifty-two week high of $715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $663.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $640.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. China Renaissance initiated coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $680.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Netflix from $707.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total transaction of $785,254.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,043,019.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total value of $785,254.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,043,019.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total transaction of $15,103,457.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares in the company, valued at $38,217.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 197,226 shares of company stock valued at $129,858,692. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

