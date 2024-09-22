1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $302.17 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 251.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 995,896 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 712,400 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $302,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 507.7% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 214.8% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Trading Up 0.3 %

ACN stock opened at $336.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $278.69 and a 1-year high of $387.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 8,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.05, for a total transaction of $2,696,402.25. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 22,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,564,161.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 8,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.05, for a total value of $2,696,402.25. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 22,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,564,161.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $1,649,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,989 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,751.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,421 shares of company stock valued at $6,912,635. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Accenture from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on Accenture from $419.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler Companies restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $329.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Accenture from $350.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Accenture from $352.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $356.41.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

