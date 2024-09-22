ARPA Price Tops $0.0428 on Top Exchanges (ARPA)

ARPA (ARPA) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One ARPA token can now be purchased for $0.0428 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ARPA has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar. ARPA has a total market capitalization of $65.10 million and $7.07 million worth of ARPA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ARPA

ARPA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,519,586,598 tokens. The Reddit community for ARPA is https://reddit.com/r/arpachain/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ARPA’s official Twitter account is @arpaofficial. ARPA’s official message board is medium.com/@arpa. The official website for ARPA is arpanetwork.io.

ARPA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARPA (ARPA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ARPA has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 1,519,586,598.4 in circulation. The last known price of ARPA is 0.04350481 USD and is up 2.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 172 active market(s) with $9,838,790.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arpanetwork.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARPA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARPA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARPA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

