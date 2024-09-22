Moon Tropica Trading Down 5.9% Over Last Week (CAH)

Moon Tropica (CAH) traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Moon Tropica has a market capitalization of $23.37 million and approximately $108,144.53 worth of Moon Tropica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moon Tropica token can currently be bought for $9.55 or 0.00015099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Moon Tropica has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000065 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.34 or 0.00262936 BTC.

Moon Tropica Token Profile

Moon Tropica’s genesis date was December 11th, 2022. Moon Tropica’s total supply is 3,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,446,502 tokens. The official message board for Moon Tropica is blog.moontropica.com. Moon Tropica’s official Twitter account is @moontropica. Moon Tropica’s official website is moontropica.com.

Buying and Selling Moon Tropica

According to CryptoCompare, “Moon Tropica (CAH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Moon Tropica has a current supply of 3,500,000 with 2,236,269 in circulation. The last known price of Moon Tropica is 8.79196867 USD and is down -0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $115,475.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://moontropica.com.”

