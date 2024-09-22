Ethereum Trading Up 10.1% This Week (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 22nd. During the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for approximately $2,576.40 or 0.04072600 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $310.06 billion and approximately $12.32 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00043044 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00007178 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00010505 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00013036 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007286 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000209 BTC.

About Ethereum

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,348,143 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

