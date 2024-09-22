Bitcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $1,249.82 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $63,257.77 on exchanges. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1,249.82 billion and $16.95 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $341.30 or 0.00539503 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00030845 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.63 or 0.00076879 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Bitcoin Coin Profile

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,757,565 coins. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Changelly.

