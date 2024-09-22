Bitcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $1,249.82 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $63,257.77 on exchanges. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1,249.82 billion and $16.95 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $341.30 or 0.00539503 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00030845 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.63 or 0.00076879 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000169 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,757,565 coins. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Changelly.
