Prom (PROM) Trading 9% Higher Over Last Week

Prom (PROM) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 22nd. In the last seven days, Prom has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Prom has a market cap of $101.70 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can currently be bought for approximately $5.57 or 0.00008809 BTC on popular exchanges.

About Prom

PROM is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.50364358 USD and is down -0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $1,609,249.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

