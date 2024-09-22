Sleepless AI Price Tops $0.43 on Top Exchanges (AI)

Sleepless AI (AI) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 22nd. In the last week, Sleepless AI has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar. One Sleepless AI token can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00000674 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sleepless AI has a total market cap of $55.44 million and approximately $18.49 million worth of Sleepless AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Sleepless AI

Sleepless AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,000 tokens. The official website for Sleepless AI is www.sleeplessailab.com. Sleepless AI’s official Twitter account is @sleeplessai_lab.

Buying and Selling Sleepless AI

According to CryptoCompare, “Sleepless AI (AI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sleepless AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 217,500,000 in circulation. The last known price of Sleepless AI is 0.4446188 USD and is up 8.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 112 active market(s) with $14,737,826.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sleeplessailab.com.”

