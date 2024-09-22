Curve DAO Token Price Reaches $0.30 on Exchanges (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 22nd. In the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar. One Curve DAO Token token can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000467 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Curve DAO Token has a total market cap of $354.28 million and $80.50 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000065 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $166.34 or 0.00262936 BTC.
Curve DAO Token Token Profile
Curve DAO Token’s genesis date was August 13th, 2020. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 2,172,415,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,198,650,939 tokens. The Reddit community for Curve DAO Token is https://reddit.com/r/curvedao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Curve DAO Token’s official website is www.curve.fi. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Curve DAO Token Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using US dollars.
