BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $47,789.22

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be bought for $63,312.00 or 1.00079367 BTC on exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market cap of $786.26 million and approximately $47,789.22 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00008884 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001105 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00013653 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00007735 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00006910 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00057169 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

