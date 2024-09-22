Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC Has $7.30 Million Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC cut its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up approximately 7.5% of Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $7,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yarra Square Partners LP boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 6,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC now owns 28,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,184,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 537,269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $422,653,000 after acquiring an additional 52,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOW. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $830.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $835.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $909.00 to $911.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $855.44.

ServiceNow Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $937.36 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $527.24 and a 1-year high of $940.12. The company has a market cap of $192.16 billion, a PE ratio of 100.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $822.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $771.44.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total transaction of $1,485,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,479,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total transaction of $1,510,491.97. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,800.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total transaction of $1,485,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,479,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,914 shares of company stock worth $5,608,936 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.