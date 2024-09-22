Terran Coin (TRR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $67,861.64

Terran Coin (TRR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 22nd. In the last week, Terran Coin has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Terran Coin token can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Terran Coin has a total market cap of $67,861.64 and approximately $4,334.37 worth of Terran Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terran Coin Profile

Terran Coin’s launch date was April 29th, 2021. Terran Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,653,359 tokens. The official message board for Terran Coin is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=coin. The official website for Terran Coin is terrancoin.com. Terran Coin’s official Twitter account is @terrancoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terran is a cryptocurrency network that seeks to enhance efficiency in sending, receiving, and trading cryptocurrencies. The project aims to offer enhanced services to its users by using a public blockchain for smart contracts.

TRR is a standard digital token that will be used on the Terran platform. It is the cryptocurrency for all use cases that will be conducted on the Terran network. For now, it will be issued on the Ethereum platform as an ERC-20 token.”

Buying and Selling Terran Coin

