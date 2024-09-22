Internet Computer (ICP) Price Tops $8.24 on Exchanges

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $3.88 billion and approximately $55.55 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for approximately $8.24 or 0.00013027 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00043009 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00007184 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007325 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004501 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000586 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 523,444,722 coins and its circulating supply is 471,213,895 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

