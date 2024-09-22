SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Up 16.7% Over Last Week

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00001099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $841.66 million and $521,827.33 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 16.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00008829 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00013643 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,186.08 or 0.99912754 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00007732 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00006910 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00057301 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

AGIX is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.6940444 USD and is down -0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 263 active market(s) with $606,654.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

