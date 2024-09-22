cVault.finance 1-Day Volume Tops $7.58 (CORE)

cVault.finance (CORE) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. cVault.finance has a market cap of $46.04 million and approximately $7.58 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One cVault.finance token can now be bought for $4,604.04 or 0.07282646 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

cVault.finance Token Profile

cVault.finance’s genesis date was September 28th, 2020. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @core_vault. cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance.

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance.”

