Mina (MINA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $19.48 Million

Mina (MINA) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. During the last week, Mina has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mina has a market capitalization of $556.48 million and $19.48 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can now be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000758 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mina Profile

Mina launched on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,187,539,190 coins and its circulating supply is 1,160,451,990 coins. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,187,335,497.8400393 with 1,160,112,128.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.48641437 USD and is up 1.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 160 active market(s) with $22,043,733.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

