WhiteCoin Price Reaches $0.0133 on Exchanges (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $10.18 million and $250,795.74 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 23.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000168 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00009076 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.92 or 0.00107396 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00010497 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000115 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 60% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.