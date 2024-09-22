Strike (STRK) Price Hits $7.00

Strike (STRK) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Strike has a total market cap of $36.96 million and approximately $4.96 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strike token can currently be purchased for approximately $7.00 or 0.00011064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Strike has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Strike Token Profile

Strike’s launch date was March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,281,741 tokens. The official message board for Strike is medium.com/strikefinance. Strike’s official website is strike.org. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable-based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and for borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.

***The official Strike ticker is “STRK” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Buying and Selling Strike

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

