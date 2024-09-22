PAX Gold (PAXG) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5.58 Million

PAX Gold (PAXG) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One PAX Gold token can now be purchased for approximately $2,623.85 or 0.04148960 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, PAX Gold has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. PAX Gold has a total market capitalization of $498.34 million and $5.58 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000066 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $166.20 or 0.00262803 BTC.
PAX Gold Token Profile
PAX Gold’s launch date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 189,925 tokens. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @paxosglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos.
Buying and Selling PAX Gold
