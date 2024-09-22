Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Position Raised by Holderness Investments Co.

Holderness Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,198 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DDFG Inc grew its position in Tesla by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. DDFG Inc now owns 1,065 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Tesla by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Rollins Financial lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 120,416 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,921,000 after purchasing an additional 11,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $238.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $221.30 and its 200-day moving average is $195.94. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $271.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $759.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.78, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 2.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Tesla from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.60.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

