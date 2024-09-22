Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 33,912 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,912 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 1.1% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $251,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total transaction of $197,362,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,943,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,109,731,514.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 442,229 shares of company stock worth $410,002,456 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $921.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $895.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $838.32. The stock has a market cap of $875.79 billion, a PE ratio of 135.71, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $516.57 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on LLY. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,106.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $725.00 to $1,025.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $977.35.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

